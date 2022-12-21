SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was a wild night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse trailed Pittsburgh by as many as 20 points in the second half, but made a furious rally to give itself two chances to win the game in the final minute. Ultimately though, the comeback fell just short as Pitt hung on for the 84-82 victory.

Blake Hinson gave the Panthers a 72-52 advantage with just under 11 minutes to play. Hinson led all scorers with 25 points. After that though, SU stormed back with a couple of freshman reserves providing a spark. Quadir Copeland produced 10 points and five rebounds in 13 minutes of action while Maliq Brown chipped in with six points and nine rebounds.

Joe Girard hit a couple of deep three-pointers late to bring the Orange within one at 83-82. Girard scored 13 of his 16 points after halftime.

The Orange had the ball down by one point with under 15 seconds left, but Judah Mintz turned it over on his pass to Jesse Edwards. Hinson would make one of two free throws giving Syracuse another chance to win it. With six seconds left, Judah Mintz rushed the ball up the court and missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Mintz led SU in scoring with 24 points. Girard and Copeland were the only two other Syracuse players in double-figures.

With the loss, the Orange drops to 8-5 on the season (1-1 in ACC play). Next up is a home game against Boston College on New Year’s Eve.