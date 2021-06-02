Harrison and Freeney on the 2022 College Football HOF ballot

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2001, file photo, Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney (54) bares down on West Virginia quarterback Rasheed Marshall during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, in Syracuse, N.Y. Georgia cornerback Champ Bailey, Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney and Kansas State running back Darren Sproles will appear on the College Hall of Fame ballot for the first time. The National Football Foundation announced Tuesday, June 16, 2020, the 78 players and seven coaches from major college who are up for selection to the Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Syracuse Orange legends are getting another crack at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Wednesday, the organization announced its candidates for the 2022 class. Dwight Freeney and Marvin Harrison are among 78 players appearing on this year’s ballot. This will be Harrison’s fourth crack at the HOF and Freeney’s second.

A pair of Orange greats are on the 2022 @cfbhall ballot.



Freeney is Syracuse’s all-time sacks leader and Harrison ranks second all-time in receiving touchdowns, second in receiving yards and was the first SU player to average over 100 yards receiving per game in a single season.

Harrison parlayed his college success into an NFL Hall of Fame career with the Indianapolis Colts, getting inducted into Canton in 2016.

Freeney, who also starred with the Colts, is a member of the team’s Ring of Honor. Both Harrison and Freeney won Super Bowl XLI in 2007.

Selections will be announced in early 2022, with the inductees officially set to be enshrined during the NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6, 2022.