(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is looking to add two more to the hallowed halls with Marvin Harrison and Dwight Freeney on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Once the 12,000 members of the NFF and the current Hall of Famers vote, the results will be announced during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner December 5, 2023.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.54 million people have played college football and only 1,056 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said in a release. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.”

Harrison, already in the NFL Hall of Fame, is top three in program history in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Freeney is the school’s all-time sacks leader and the 2001 Big East Defensive Player of the Year. Both went on to have great NFL careers, earning spots in the Colts’ Ring of Honor and winning the Super Bowl with the Colts in 2007.