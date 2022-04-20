SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Graduate student Emily Hawryschuk scored four times and broke Syracuse’s all-time goals scored record in the No. 4 Orange’s 18-11 victory against UAlbany in women’s lacrosse action in the Carrier Dome. The win extended Syracuse’s win streak to three and improved the Orange’s record to 13-3.

Hawryschuk now has 262 goals, surpassing ‘Cuse head coach Kayla Treanor’s record of 260 set from 2013-16. Hawryschuk also increased her career point total to 328, which is just seven points away from fourth place on Syracuse’s all-time record list.

Senior Meaghan Tyrrell also reached a milestone in the win. She had three assists against the Great Danes, giving her 102 in her career and making her just the fifth player in program history to record 100 career assists.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Sophomore Jenny Markey scored 59 seconds into the contest to give Syracuse the lead it would not relinquish. Markey’s goal was the first of seven straight for the Orange. Freshman Olivia Adamson and junior Savannah Sweitzer each had two goals during the run.

UAlbany (6-7) scored with one second left on the clock in the first quarter to cut the lead to 7-1, but Syracuse tallied five unanswered goals to start the second quarter to take its largest lead of the game at 12-1. Hawryschuk scored back-to-back-to-back goals to tie and then break the school scoring record.

The Great Danes fought back in the second half, scoring the first three goals after intermission to cut the advantage to 13-5. The Orange responded by scoring four of the next five goals and went on to the seven-goal victory.

OF NOTE

Nine different players scored at least one goal for Syracuse, including defender Sarah Cooper, who recorded her second career goal. Adamson and grad student Sam Swart recorded hat tricks, while Tyrrell finished with four points on a goal and three assists.

UP NEXT

Another top-five battle awaits the Orange on Friday, April 22 when they take on defending national champion and third-ranked Boston College in Chestnut Hill. The game is a rematch of last year’s national championship game. Game time on ESPNU is set for 6 p.m.