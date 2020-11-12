Highly rated 2021 basketball recruit Benny Williams signs National Letter of Intent with Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jim Boeheim and the Syracuse men’s basketball team added a promising star to their 2021 roster Wednesday.

Benny Williams, an ESPN four-star recruit in the class of 2021, signed his National Letter of Intent to enroll and play basketball at Syracuse University. Williams verbally committed to Syracuse earlier this year, but he finally put pen to paper Wednesday.

ESPN lists Williams as a 6-foot-8-inch power forward, and has him ranked as the 51st overall recruit for 2021.

Due to the uncertainty of the 2020-21 basketball season, Williams left his home in Bowie, Maryland and transferred to IMG Academy in Florida.

Before IMG Academy, Williams played high school basketball at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Maryland. In the 2019-20 season, Williams averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds per game. Williams also earned Washington Post Frist-Team All-Met and all-conference honors.

ESPN also has Williams ranked as the number one recruit in the state of Maryland for the class of 2021.

