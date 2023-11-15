SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Down by 24 points in the second half, the Syracuse men’s basketball team rallied for a 79-75 win over Colgate. It was the second largest comeback in ACC history.

Chris Bell fueled the comeback, pouring in a career-high 25 points. Judah Mintz added 23 points and eight assists.

Syracuse improves to 3-0, snapping a two-game losing streak to Colgate.

SU returns to action on Monday at the Maui Invitational in Hawaii against #7 Tennessee.

You can watch Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry’s post game press conference, following the win over Colgate, by clicking on the video player above.