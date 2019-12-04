Iowa Hawkeyes claw SU 68-54

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in Jim Boeheim’s coaching career, his team is 4-4 through the first eight games of a season.

A one-point game at the half turned into a third straight lopsided loss for the Orange. Junior big man Luka Garza led all scorers with 23 points and nine rebounds in leading Iowa to a 66-52 victory in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

Syracuse struggled shooting the basketball from the outside going just 6-for-21 from three-point range. SU did a better job holding its own on the glass. Iowa only won the rebounding battle 37-36, but 16 turnovers and the poor shooting performance doomed the Orange.

Marek Dolezaj led SU with 12 points. Elijah Hughes was the only other ‘Cuse player in double figures. He finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

The starting backcourt of Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard went a combined 1-for-9 from three-point range.

Next up for Syracuse is a road trip to Georgia Tech on Saturday at noon. It’ll mark the team’s second conference game of the season.