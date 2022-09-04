SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday night following a 31-7 win over Louisville in their season opener.

Garrett Shrader finished the game, 18-25 for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Shrader also added 95 yards rushing and a score. Sean Tucker added 183 yards of total offense.

Syracuse defeats Louisville for the first time since 2018. The Orange returns to action at UConn next Saturday. To listen to the full Dino Babers press conference click on the video above.