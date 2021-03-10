Orange Nation DMB_1472758148388.jpg

‘It was a really good offensive game:’ Jim Boeheim after ACC Tournament win over NC State

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team won their third straight game on Wednesday, blowing out NC State 89-68 in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Buddy Boeheim led the Orange attack, pouring in a game-high 27 points. Joe Girard III was one of five Syracuse players in double-figures, chipping in with 14 points.

Syracuse improves to 16-8 overall. Next up for SU, a date with top-seed Virginia. That will be a noon start on Thursday in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

To hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following the win over the Wolfpack, click on the video player above.

