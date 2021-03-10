‘It was a really good offensive game:’ Jim Boeheim after ACC Tournament win over NC State

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team won their third straight game on Wednesday, blowing out NC State 89-68 in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Buddy Boeheim led the Orange attack, pouring in a game-high 27 points. Joe Girard III was one of five Syracuse players in double-figures, chipping in with 14 points.

Syracuse improves to 16-8 overall. Next up for SU, a date with top-seed Virginia. That will be a noon start on Thursday in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

