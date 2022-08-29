SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media as the team prepares for their season opener against Louisville Saturday.

The SU head coach reiterated by saying that playing Louisville early this year “should be a better situation for us” after catching them late and banged up in previous seasons. He also praised Louisville QB Malik Cunningham, and said he will likely be the best player on the field when the Cardinals have the ball.

When mentioned about Michigan quarterback transfer Dan Villari, Babers said that they are going to develop him slowly into the wide receiver role. He stated that Villari is very talented and is a fantastic athlete. He also said that he’s been very unselfish on the situation and believes the switch was best for the team.

Syracuse will open their 2022 campaign at home Saturday Sept. 3 at the JMA Wireless Dome against the Louisville Cardinals. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.