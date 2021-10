SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the third straight week, Syracuse drops a heartbreaker falling to Clemson 17-14.

With 43 seconds to play, Andre Szmyt’s 48-yard field goal to tie came up short, as SU drops its third straight game.

Syracuse falls to 3-4 overall (0-3 in the ACC). Clemson has won four straight games against the Orange, improving to 4-2 on the season (3-1 in the ACC).

