Jerami Grants makes the Team USA Olympic roster

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) holds the ball away from Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been quite the year for former Syracuse basketball star Jerami Grant.

After putting himself on the map during last season’s bubble playoff run with the Denver Nuggets, Grant signed a three-year $60 million deal with the Detroit Pistons; joining forces with former SU assistant Troy Weaver, who is the general manager in Motown.

Now, one day after the Pistons won the NBA Draft Lottery to secure the number one overall pick, Grant has reportedly made the cut for Team USA’s Olympic Roster.

Team USA's 12-man roster for the Tokyo Olympics:



Kevin Durant

Damian Lillard

Bradley Beal

Jayson Tatum

Devin Booker

Zach LaVine

Kevin Love

Bam Adebayo

Draymond Green

Jrue Holiday

Khris Middleton

Jerami Grant — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2021

Grant had a breakout season his first year in Detroit, putting up career highs in points per game (22.3) and assists (2.8).

Before his NBA success, Grant played two seasons at Syracuse. During his freshman season, Grant helped the Orange to the Final Four.

After declaring for the draft following his sophomore season, Grant was selected 39th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

When the Olympics tip-off in Tokyo this July, Grant will become just the second Orange to suit up for the men’s team, following Carmelo Anthony, who is the most decorated Olympic men’s basketball player of all-time.