SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Five SU players scored in double-figures, as Syracuse defeated Virginia Tech on Wednesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome 82-72.

Joe Girard III led the way with a team-high 24 points. Freshman Maliq Brown added 11 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Syracuse improves to 11-6 overall (4-2 in the ACC). SU returns to action on Saturday at the Dome against Notre Dame.

To watch SU head coach Jim Boeheim’s full post-game press conference, click on the video player above.