‘Joe saved us in the first half, he was tremendous’ Jim Boeheim following win against BC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse beat Boston College at home at the Carrier Dome Saturday afternoon 75-67.

SU sophomore guard Joe Girard III led the way for the Orange with 16 points and was 7-13 from the field. Alan Griffin chipped in with 14 points and eight rebounds. Buddy Boeheim and Marek Dolezaj both finished with 13 points.

Syracuse returns to action Wednesday when they travel to Kentucky to face Louisville. It’s a 6:30 p.m. tip and you can watch the game on the ACC Network.

To hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following the win against BC, just click on the video player above.

