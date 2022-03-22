SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse women’s lacrosse team has started the season 7-2 under first-year head coach Kayla Treanor. Treanor has returned to her alma mater, and has found success right away.

SU has six wins this season over Top 25 ranked teams. The Syracuse women return home for four straight games at the Carrier Dome. SU will hosts Temple on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

