Kingsley Jonathan earns Jim Tatum Award

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Syracuse senior defensive end Kingsley Jonathan has been named the recipient of the 2020 Jim Tatum Award, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday.

The award is given annually in memory of the late Jim Tatum to the top senior student-athlete among the league’s football players. Tatum, a two-time ACC Coach of the Year, coached in the 1950s at both Maryland and North Carolina and believed strongly in the concept of the student-athlete.

Jonathan has compiled a career 3.729 GPA while majoring in information studies. The Baltimore native is a three-time ACC All-Academic Team member and a three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll selection.

A semifinalist for the 2020 Campbell Trophy and Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award, Jonathan represents Syracuse on the ACC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and has posted a GPA of at least 3.5 every semester of his college academic career.

Starting each of Syracuse’s 11 games this fall, Jonathan recorded 32 tackles (25 solo). He posted 5.5 tackles for loss, including three quarterback sacks, while breaking up three passes. He forced one fumble and four quarterback hurries.

“Kingsley is a model student-athlete, and that’s evident in all of the extra-curricular endeavors he leads, while also taking care of business in the classroom and on the field,” said Syracuse head coach Dino Babers. “I’m thrilled that all of Kingsley’s work has been recognized by the ACC for this award.”

Jonathan is the first Syracuse student-athlete to be recognized as the ACC’s Jim Tatum Award recipient since the Orange joined the conference in 2013.

ACC Jim Tatum Award Winners

1979 – Scott Hamilton, Duke, G

1980 – No Award

1981 – Bert Krupp, LB, Virginia

1982 – Pat Chester, Virginia, S

Phil Denfield, Wake Forest, TE

1983 – Phil Denfield, Wake Forest, TE

1984 – Not Available

1985 – Kevin Anthony, North Carolina, QB

1986 – David Cardenas, Virginia, DB

1987 – Harris Barton, OT, North Carolina

1988 – Not Available

1989 – Doug Kley, Duke, DT

1990 – Charlie Cobb, NC State, C

1991 – Steve Ainsworth, Wake Forest, OL

1992 – Not Available

1993 – Thomas Burns, Virginia, LB

1994 – Ed Glenn, Clemson, TE

1995 – Russell Babb, North Carolina, OT

1996 – Daryl Bush, Florida State, DB

1997 – Stephen Phelan, Virginia, DB

Jonathan Claiborne, Maryland, S

1998 – Ebenezer Ekuban, North Carolina, DE

1999 – Noel LaMontagne, Virginia, G

2000 – Louis Marchetti, North Carolina, OT

2001 – Kyle Young, Clemson, C

2002 – Jeremy Muyres, Georgia Tech, DB

2003 – Chris Douglas, Duke, RB

2004 – Nick Novak, Maryland, PK

2005 – Brendan Dewan, Duke, LB

David Castillo, Florida State, C

2006 – Josh Wilson, Maryland, DB

2007 – Tom Santi, Virginia, TE

2008 – Darryl Richard, Georgia Tech, DT

2009 – Riley Skinner, Wake Forest, QB

2010 – Christian Ponder, Florida State, QB

2011 – Danny Coale, Virginia Tech, WR-P

2012 – Sean Renfree, Duke, QB

2013 – Perry Simmons, Duke, OT

2014 – David Helton, Duke, LB

2015 – Jeremy Cash, Duke, S

2016 – Ryan Janvion, Wake Forest, S

2017 – Braxton Berrios, Miami, WR

2018 – Christian Wilkins, Clemson, DT

2019 – Jordan Mack, Virginia, LB

2020 – Kingsley Jonathan, Syracuse, DE