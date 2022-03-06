Kraus-Simmons Trophy Stays in ‘Cuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The Kraus-Simmons Trophy will reside in Syracuse for another year, as the Syracuse men’s lacrosse team (3-2), defeated its oldest rival Hobart (2-2) by a score of 18-16 in the Dome on Sunday.

The Orange snapped a three-game losing skid in the process, thanks in part to five goal outings from Tucker Dordevic (5-2) and Brendan Curry (5-1). Mikey Berkman (2-0), Owen Seebold (1-1) and Tyler Cordes (2-0) also contributed multi-goal efforts.

Hobart jumped out to a 2-0 advantage on goals from Bradley Simas and John Herlihy, but ‘Cuse scored six of the next seven goals to jump out to a 6-3 advantage through 20 minutes of play.

Lucas Quinn, Curry (2), Dordevic (2) and Cordes all found the back of the net in the run, which was only broken up by a man-up goal from Hobart’s Derrek Madonna. The Statesmen scored on 5-of-6 man-up opportunities in the game.

Hobart pulled even at 6-6 with a three-goal run, and the teams then traded tallies to have the score even at seven with 3:28 left before halftime. However, Syracuse ended the half on a three goal run, with Dordevic, Berkman and Curry scoring in succession, and the team wouldn’t trail again.

After the teams played to an even third quarter and SU entered the final frame with a three goal advantage, Hobart pulled within one with 36 seconds to play, but Curry beat a 10-man ride and scored with 12 seconds left to secure the trophy for the Orange.

Harrison Thompson made his first start in cage, stopping eight Statesmen shots through almost three quarters of play, before Bobby Gavin came in relief to finish the game with three saves on seven shots on cage. Jakob Phaup won 25-of-38 faceoffs on the day, with six of his 13 losses coming by way of violations. He collected 13 ground balls in the win, which ties a career high.

‘Cuse will now head into a second-straight rivalry game when they face off against Johns Hopkins in Baltimore next Sunday at 4 p.m. in a game set for ESPNU.