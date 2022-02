SOUTH BEND, I.N. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night, falling at Notre Dame 79-69.

Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim combined to score 47 points in the loss to the Irish.

The loss drops Syracuse to 15-13 overall (9-8 in the ACC).

Syracuse returns to action on Saturday at the Carrier Dome against #7 Duke.

To watch the full post game press conference from SU head coach Jim Boeheim following the loss to Notre Dame, click on the video player above.