SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) Freshman guard Judah Mintz earned Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Co-Rookie of the Week honors for the fourth time this season, announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon.

In the midweek battle at Florida State, Syracuse took a 76-67 victory. Mintz (16 points) scored in double figures in 16 of the last 17 contests and dished out a squad-best six assists. The freshman guard continues to lead the league in steals per contest (2.0). and is the best assister across ACC freshman with a 4.5 assists average. Mintz is ranked first among ACC freshmen in scoring average (15.4 ppg.).

The accolade marked the first time that a Syracuse freshman has earned the honor four or more times in a single season since the 2013-14 campaign (Tyler Ennis, five times.).

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

The Orange return to the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for a clash with #23 NC State. Tip-off against the Wolfpack is slated for 7:00 p.m. and the pairing will air live on the ACC Network.