WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (SU ATHLETICS) – A natural hat trick in the first half from Charlotte de Vries led the No. 7 Syracuse field hockey team to a 3-0 win on the road at No. 25 Monmouth on Sunday afternoon.

De Vries logged the second hat trick of her Syracuse (5-1) career, scoring all three of the game’s goals in the first half. Laura Graziosi, Sabine van den Eijnden and Lana Hamilton all collected assists at So Sweet A Cat Field. ‘Cuse netminder Brooke Borzymowski was not challenged as the Orange defense allowed just one shot, which went wide of the cage.

The host Hawks (2-3) had eight saves from goalie Phileine Hazen, who faced 11 shots on goal. Katie Yoder accounted for the only Monmouth shot of the day. The Hawks were limited to just two penalty corners throughout the 60 minutes, both coming in the fourth quarter.

Looking to bounce back quickly from a setback on Friday, Syracuse pressured Monmouth early, taking six shots on goal in the first six minutes of the game. Van den Eijnden ripped off the first shot of the day just 30 seconds in.



In the ninth minute, de Vries buried a back-handed shot in the middle of the attacking zone as Hamilton controlled the ball through traffic along the baseline to find de Vries waiting in the middle.

De Vries again scored on her backhand, burying her shot to the far post after collecting a pass from van den Eijnden, again driving along the baseline. De Vries’ second of the game came 50 seconds into the second quarter.



The final goal of the day came from de Vries in the 19th minute. SJ Quigley sent in a corner as Graziosi set up at the top of the scoring area. De Vries deeked slightly before ripping in her third of the day. Syracuse took a 3-0 lead into the halftime break.



Neither team scored in the second half, though the Monmouth defense held Syracuse to just four total shots in the final 30 minutes, none of which were on target.

Monmouth’s pair of corners came in the fourth quarter.

De Vries scored the second hat trick of her Syracuse career, and the first since Oct. 4, 2019 in a 4-3 double overtime win at Cal.



It was the third hat trick of the season for the Orange as de Vries joined Joy Haarman (Aug. 27 vs. Vermont) and Quirine Comans (Sept. 4 vs. Columbia).



Syracuse out-shot the Hawks 15-1, putting 11 chances on cage. Monmouth is the fourth team shut out by the Orange this season.



Hawk netminder Hazen made eight saves, all coming in the first half, including six in the first six minutes of the game.



The Orange improved to 5-0 all-time against Monmouth, including a third shutout. It was the first meeting since a 5-0 Syracuse win on Oct. 2, 2015. The Orange have out-scored the Hawks 28-2 in the series.

Sunday’s win was the 104th win over a ranked opponent for head coach Ange Bradley. Syracuse improved to 3-0 all-time against opponents ranked 25th in the NFHCA Coaches Poll under Bradley’s watch.

The Orange return home for a pair of matches next weekend at J.S. Coyne Stadium.

Syracuse hosts Duke on Friday at 5 p.m., the ACC opener for both sides. The Orange were ranked seventh in this week’s NFHCA Coaches Poll while the Blue Devils were slotted 16th.

On Sunday, the Orange host their second CAA opponent of the season, taking on Hofstra at 1 p.m.

Both games will be carried on ACC Network Extra.