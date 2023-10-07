CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (Syracuse Athletics) — Graduate student Buster Sjoberg scored his first goal with the Orange as No. 18 Syracuse earned its second straight shutout on Friday, beating No. 13 North Carolina, 1-0.

’Cuse controlled the tempo of the match, outshooting the Tar Heels, 12-9, and having an 8-5 advantage in corner kicks.

Sophomore Jahiem Wickham earned back-to-back clean sheets, turning aside four North Carolina shots.

“North Carolina is a really good team and it’s really tough to play here,” head coach Ian McIntyre said. “I am very proud of our guys to go on the road and come away with three points. The defenders were outstanding tonight. Pablo Pedregosa, Josh Belluz and Buster (Sjoberg) were fantastic. Nate Edwards was outstanding defensively with the matchup he had.”

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Syracuse came out strong in the first 45 minutes, having seven shot attempts while keeping the host Tar Heels to without an attempt.

The Orange also had six first-half corner kicks and executed on their third.

At 22:42, senior Jeorgio Kocevski sent the ball into the box where Sjoberg sent the ball into the left side of the net, trickling in past the North Carolina defender and keeper.

Syracuse’s backline kept the Tar Heel attack at bay throughout the match for the team’s fifth clean sheet of the campaign. Wickham made a pair of big stops in the final minutes of the contest to keep the shutout intact.

OF NOTE:

Sjoberg scored his first goal in a Syracuse uniform. The defender netted three goals in his freshman season at Wofford in 2019.

Kocevski is now tied with John Andrade (2001) and Jeff Knittel (1998) for the third-most assists by a senior in program history with eight.

Nine of the team’s 19 goals this season have come off set pieces.

Syracuse did not allow a first half shot on Friday, the third time they have done this in 2023.

Wickham made his first career start in ACC play.

The Orange have back-to-back clean sheets for the second time this season. They opened the 2023 campaign with shutouts against Providence (2-0) and Binghamton (3-0).

Sophomore Andrea DiBlasio appeared in a career-high 24 minutes off the bench.

UP NEXT:

Syracuse returns to Central New York where it will begin a four-match homestand, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 10 against Temple. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (ACC Network Extra).