No. 3 Syracuse tops UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. – (SU ATHLETICS) – No. 3/3 Syracuse women’s lacrosse scored the first 12 goals of the game and defeated UAlbany, 16-6, at John Fallon Field on Tuesday, April 13. The Orange improve to 9-1 overall with the victory.

Junior Meaghan Tyrrell tied her career high with seven points (5g, 2a), while freshman Emma Ward also recorded a career-high seven points on a goal and six assists. Junior Megan Carney scored five goals to go along with one assist, and freshman Maddy Baxter had her first career hat trick.

Both teams got off to a slow start before Tyrrell scored on an assist Ward at the 21:22 mark. It was all Orange after that as they recorded the next 11 goals to take a 12-0 halftime lead. Carney scored back-to-back goals and senior defender Grace Fahey converted on a free position for her first career goal.

Tyrrell added another three goals, while Ward had a goal and two assists, including a behind-the-back pass in the closing seconds of the half to fellow freshman Maddy Baxter, whose goal gave Syracuse its largest halftime lead since February 2020.

UAlbany (8-5) fought back after intermission with a 5-0 scoring run to cut the lead to 12-5 with 19:07 on the clock. That’s as close as the Great Danes would get as Tyrrell’s fifth goal sparked Syracuse on a 4-0 scoring run that pushed the lead back to 11 at 16-5. UAlbany netted a goal with 2:03 remaining for the 16-6 final.

Ward’s six assists are the most for a member of the Orange since Kayla Treanor had six assists against Jacksonville in 2014. The six assists tie for the fifth-most on Syracuse’s single-game record list.

Tyrrell recorded seven points and five goals in a game for the third time this season. She leads the team with 57 points and 38 goals.

Syracuse’s defense shut out an opponent in the first half for the first time this season. The last time the Orange held an opponent without a goal in the first half was at Maryland on February 29, 2020. Junior Sarah Cooper picked up a career-high five ground balls to go along with three caused turnovers, while graduate student Ella Simkins had two ground balls, two caused turnovers and five draw controls.

The Orange return to ACC play this weekend for a pair of games at Louisville.