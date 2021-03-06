No. 7 Syracuse tops Vermont in front of fans at the Carrier Dome

Mar 6, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange goalie Drake Porter (33) makes a save against the Vermont Catamounts during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

No. 7 Syracuse men’s lacrosse made it two wins in a row. The Orange topped Vermont Saturday 17-13 in the Carrier Dome in front of SU students. This was the first time fans were allowed in the Carrier Dome for sporting events this season.

SU’s Stephen Rehfuss moved into 10th all time in assists at Syracuse. Rehfuss also had a career day, scoring twice and adding six assists. His eight points tied a career high that was set in the 2020 season opener against Colgate.

Syracuse had nine different players register a point. Eight different players scored in Saturday’s win over Vermont. Freshman Owen Hiltz had his second-straight five point day. Chase Scanlan added a hat trick.

SU goal Drake Porter was a force in net, stopping a career-high 20 shots.

Syracuse improves to 2-1 on the season. The Orange will hosts Stony Brook on Friday at 1 p.m.