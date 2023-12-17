SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord announced via social media on Sunday, Dec. 17, he will be transferring to Syracuse.

McCord entered the transfer portal after starting all of the 2023 season for the Buckeyes. He threw for over 3000 yards last season, along with 24 touchdowns.

After spending the past few days in Syracuse for a recruiting weekend, McCord posted a commitment graphic early Sunday.

Kyle McCord talked with ESPN’s Pete Thamel about the decision. “I think the experience on the coaching staff is extremely important,” McCord told ESPN. “It was a big factor in my decision. Just being at a place where I can be surrounded with good players. They’ve done some good things on the portal trail, bringing in some guys from Georgia and other places. All of that, when you combine it, makes it an appealing destination.”

He will be heading to the Orange with one year of eligibility remaining and will be able to play right away.