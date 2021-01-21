One-On-One with Syracuse assistant coach Gerry McNamara

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Tuesday night Syracuse got back in the win column with a blowout win over Miami. The win snapped SU’s three-game conference losing streak.

On Thursday, Sports Director Steve Infanti sat down with Syracuse assistant coach Gerry McNamara to look back at SU’s play over the last week.

McNamara previews the Syracuse game on Saturday against Virginia Tech, plus breaks down the play of the Orange against Pitt and Miami.

To watch the full interview with SU assistant coach Gerry McNamara, click on the video player above.