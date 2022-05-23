SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse and Oakland have agreed to meet on the hardwood on Tuesday, December 6 JMA Wireless Dome. The contest features the two longest-tenured coaches in the Division I ranks.

Series Notes

· Syracuse mentor Jim Boeheim has logged 46 seasons at his alma mater, which represents the top mark among active coaches.

· Oakland’s Greg Kampe has filed 38 campaigns with the Golden Grizzlies.

· The Orange have captured the previous four meetings with Oakland, including a 74-62 decision in 2020-21.

· Syracuse has hosted all four prior contests with the Golden Grizzlies.

Oakland was 20-12 overall and 12-17 in the Horizon League. The Golden Grizzlies were ousted from the Horizon Tournament in the quarterfinals by Wright State, 75-63.

Kampe has produced a 664-504 (.568) record during his time at Oakland. He ranks fourth among Division I coaches in games coached (1,168) and trails only Boeheim (1,423), Coastal Carolina’s Cliff Ellis (1,357) and current West Virginia mentor Bob Huggins (1,315).

Syracuse was 16-17 last winter, the program’s first losing season since the 1968-69 squad finished 9-16. Guard Joseph Girard III and center Jesse Edwards, each a senior, represent Syracuse’s returning starters.