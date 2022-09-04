SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Ashley Rauch and Chelsea Domond tallied first-half goals and Syracuse (5-1-0) held off a late, Merrimack (1-4-1) rally, to win 2-1 at the SU Soccer Stadium.

The victory was the 100th career coaching victory for Syracuse mentor Nicky Thrasher Adams.



Rauch, a sophomore, tallied her first goal of the season after a feed from classmate Koby Commandant just 6:06 into the contest. With time winding down in the opening period, Domond attacked two Merrimack defenders, crossed over and scored. The goal came 35 second prior to the intermission and had the Orange ahead, 2-0.



Despite the two-goal deficit, the visiting Warriors battled back. Jillian Golden scored 14:45 after the break, with an assist from Sydney Haskin.

Both teams had opportunities over the final 30 minutes before time expired.



The Orange honored five upperclassmen, including a senior student manager, prior to the contest. Graduate students Chelsea Domond, Blue Ellis and Jenna Tivnan, and senior keeper Michaela Walsh were recognized. Brenden Slomka, who is in his third year as a student manager, also participated in the ceremony.



Syracuse’s current four-game win streak is the program’s best since the 2016 campaign, when the Orange also managed a four-match victory run.

The Orange outshot the Warriors, 27-11, which included a 15-6 advantage in the opening half.

Domond and Ellis each had five shot attempts for Syracuse.

Freshman Shea Vanderbosch played the first half in goal and extended her shutout streak to 225:25 (just over two and a half games). She made three saves.

Coach Thrasher Adams was the head coach at Rice for nine seasons before her hiring at Syracuse in 2019.



The Orange play at Binghamton on Thursday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m. The match is at Bearcat Sports Stadium.