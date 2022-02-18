Orange crushed at home by Hokies

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse (11-14 overall, 4-11 ACC) fell to #23 Virginia Tech (20-6, 12-3) in a 102-53 loss Thursday evening. Syracuse was led by Teisha Hyman who recorded her 14th straight game in double figures this season. She had 18 points, two rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Hyman shot 7-for-15 from the field and 2-for-3 from behind the arc. The Orange hit the road to Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, Feb. 20, when they face No. 4 NC State. The Orange won their last two road games, first over Virginia, and then at Pittsburgh and hope to make it three-straight victories on the road Sunday at 2 p.m.

Chrislyn Carr added 14 points, two rebounds, and five assists in the loss. Christianna Carr had nine points with seven rebounds and a steal. Alaysia Styles tallied seven points, two rebounds, and two steals.

Naje Murray had two points, three rebounds, and two assists while Julianna Walker added a three-pointer late in the game.

Virginia Tech was led by Elizabeth Kitley who recorded 24 points for the Hokies. VT had four players record points in their fifth straight win. The Hokies 12th ACC win season marks their most conference wins since joining the ACC. As a team, they shot 58.1 percent from the field, and went 14-for-26 from behind the arc.

Tip-off against N.C. State is set for 2 p.m.