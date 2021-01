SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Syracuse didn't show much rust early on as the Orange returned from a two-week pause. SU jumped out to an 18-point first-half lead on Pittsburgh. The Panthers, though, chipped away at that deficit throughout the entire second half and then took their first lead of the contest with under 10 seconds to go on a tip-in by Au'Diese Toney.

After Jim Boeheim decided to use his last timeout, Marek Dolezaj threw away the inbounds pass allowing the Panthers to steal a 63-60 victory inside the Dome.