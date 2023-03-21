SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse football’s future pros showcased their skills at the Orange’s Pro Day, presented by Connors & Ferris on Monday.

Well over 40 NFL coaches, scouts and personnel were on hand representing 31 franchises. Those on hand were treated to a show.

Matthew Bergeron, who has continued to climb draft boards through his performances at Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, repped 29 bench press reps at 225 lbs and posted the fastest 3-cone drill of any offensive lineman that competed at the combine (7.27 seconds).

Another star on the bench was Garrett Williams, who bested any corner at the combine’s mark of 19 reps on the bench. Due to his season-ending injury, he was unable to participate in any on-field or timing drills.

Likewise, Chris Elmore was a non-participate from his season-ending injury, and running back Sean Tucker did not participate after a medial exception at the combine.

Defensive captain Mikel Jones benched 18 reps and had the second-fastest three-cone drill time of any participant on the day. He was worked through linebacker drills by members of NFL coaching staffs.

Wideouts CJ Hayes and DeVaughn Cooper were worked through the route tree as well as their testing.

Andre Szmyt and Aaron Bolinsky teamed up for a successful kicking display as they have for the last five years. Szmyt missed just one field goal during a lengthy kicking session, his one miss came from nearly 60-yards out. The holder for the drills was NFL punter Riley Dixon, who returned to his alma mater to help Szmyt for the day.