SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The location for Syracuse women’s lacrosse’s regular-season finale against Boston College on Thursday, April 20 has been changed to the SU Soccer Stadium. Opening draw is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network. Gates to the SU Soccer Stadium will open at 6 p.m. Those attending should plan to arrive early to avoid long lines prior to game time.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at Cuse.com/tickets for this highly anticipated game, which is a rematch of the 2021 national championship game. Tickets are limited and parking is free of charge. If tickets remain available on day of game, the cost will be $10 at the gate.

The No. 1 Orange visit defending national champion North Carolina on Saturday, April 15. Syracuse will host the Eagles before travelling to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament scheduled for April 26-30.

The first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament are set for May 12 and 14 at on-campus sites. Should the Orange host, those games would be played at the SU Soccer Stadium as Syracuse University will be holding graduation in the JMA Wireless Dome.