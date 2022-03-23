(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse women’s hockey head coach, Paul Flanagan has announced his retirement.

The news broke Wednesday morning that the only coach in program history was hanging it up. Flanagan, who spent 23 seasons at Syracuse, and 38 years in the sport, retires after winning four CHA Coach of the Year awards, Two CHA conference titles and earning two NCAA Tournament appearances.

That second berth came this past season when the Orange won 15-games before falling to Quinnipiac earlier this month.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity Syracuse University gave me 14 years ago to build a Division I women’s ice hockey program here,” Flanagan said in a press release. “Working alongside so many experienced coaches and capable staff members has made coaching in our athletics department a wonderful and very rewarding experience. Our program has been blessed with many excellent coaches whom I thank for their friendship and professionalism… I feel fortunate for the friendships we’ve made and will continue to follow your successes in life.



“Lastly, I thank my wife, Sharon, and my children, Shannon, Brendan and Connor for all of their support allowing me to always chase my dream for the coaching profession.”

20 Syracuse skaters, who played under Flanagan, went on to play professional hockey and two of them competed in the Olympics after their Orange careers. Syracuse’s two Olympians are Stefanie Marty ’11 (2014 Sochi Games, Team Switzerland, Bronze medal) and Akane Hosoyamada ’15 (2018 PyeongChang games, 2022 Beijing games, Team Japan).

“Paul built our ice hockey program from its infancy into a perennial CHA contender and guided our teams to the NCAA Tournament,” said Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “His leadership and commitment to the academic and athletic success of his student-athletes was stellar throughout his tenure. Paul is highly respected on and off the ice for his success as a player, coach and advocate for women’s hockey. We are grateful for his dedication and commitment to Syracuse University and our hockey program. We wish Paul and his family all the best.”

Brendon Knight will serve as the program’s interim head coach while the University conducts a national search to replace Flanagan.