SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) — Another legend of Syracuse University men’s lacrosse will see his jersey rise to the rafters of the JMA Wireless Dome this April.

Paul Gait’s famed #19 jersey will be the third Syracuse men’s lacrosse jersey retired, joining his brother Gary Gait and Mike Powell in the honor.

A special ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at the JMA Dome as Syracuse hosts the University of Virginia.

One of the most dynamic players to ever pick up a stick, Paul Gait was a key figure in the Orange dynasty of the late 1980s and early 1990s, helping Syracuse to three-straight NCAA Division I National Championships (1988, 1989, 1990).

A member of nearly every Hall of Fame imaginable, including the USA Lacrosse Hall of Fame (2005) and the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame (2014), Paul was a three-time First Team All-American and was selected as the 1989 NCAA Division I Championship Most Outstanding Player. He was selected to the NCAA’s 25th Anniversary Team as well.

A prolific goal scorer through the midfield, Paul Gait is one of 17 players in program history with over 200 points, scoring 127 goals with 85 assists during his time with the Orange. A steady producer over his final three seasons, Paul Gait tallied no fewer than 65 points in each of those campaigns, including a career-best 67 (38g, 29a) in route to the 1989 NCAA Division I Championship.

During the 1988 NCAA Tournament, Paul Gait had one of the best offensive efforts in a single game, scoring seven times against Navy, adding four assists for 11 points – the second-most single game NCAA Tournament points scored by a Syracuse player. His 45 career postseason points (27g, 18a) still rank sixth all-time in program history while his 27 NCAA Tournament goals are the fifth-most at Syracuse.

Over the course of his Syracuse career, the Orange went 51-5, including perfect seasons in 1988 (15-0) and 1990 (13-0). Syracuse was ranked first or second in each USILA Coaches Poll from 1988-1990, including 20 weeks in the number one spot, enjoying that position for the entirety of the 1988 and 1990 seasons. During Paul Gait’s career, Syracuse was never ranked outside the top 10, and was only outside the top five twice.

Must-see lacrosse, Paul Gait and the Orange were responsible for some of the largest attendance numbers in program history, including a program-record, door-busting crowd of over 20,000 for the 1988 NCAA Championship at the Dome against No. 12 Cornell.