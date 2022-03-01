Police Sources: Juli Boeheim robbed at gunpoint outside Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — (WSYR-TV) — Juli Boeheim was robbed in the parking lot of Destiny USA Mall Tuesday, several law enforcement sources tell NewsChannel 9.

According to the Syracuse Police Department, Boeheim was approached while she was in her car around 2:08 p.m. Tuesday. After the male suspect started a conversation with her, SPD says he brought out a gun, reached into Boeheim’s car and grabbed her purse. Police say the suspect then got in a car with other suspects and drove away.

No one was injured, according to SPD, and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.