SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It’s been a decade since Syracuse last made back-to-back bowl games. This years team would like nothing more than to end that draught.

Dino Babers enters his 8th season at the helm of the Orange. Babers has a record of 36-49, taking SU to two bowl games over that time.

In the recent ACC preseason poll, Syracuse was projected to finish tenth in the conference.

SU closes out the first week of preseason camp on Sunday, before taking Monday off.

Syracuse opens the season on September 2nd, at home against Colgate.