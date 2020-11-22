Report: Battling cancer, SU legend Floyd Little moved to Hospice care

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University football legend Floyd Little has been moved to Hospice care as a result of his battle with cancer, according to a friend and former teammate.

In a Facebook post obtained by The Athletic, Patrick Killorin, who played with Little, writes: “Today we are going to talk about a new phase in journey… Hospice. Floyd’s courageous battle with a difficult disease (cancer) is not a critical stage in his life. This is a time when a husband and his wife must make important decisions regarding potential end of life decisions.”

In May, Little was diagnosed with what was described as an aggressive form of cancer.

In the days after and months since, Killorin has organized a GoFundMe page to help Little with his cattle.

Little, a three-time All-American at Syracuse from 1964-66, was selected sixth overall in the 1967 combined AFL-NFL draft by the Broncos. He spent his entire nine-year career with the franchise and rushed for 6,323 yards and 43 touchdowns.

The 77-year-old Little, a native of New Haven, Connecticut, led the NFL in rushing yards (1,133) and yards from scrimmage (1,388) in 1971. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.