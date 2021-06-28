Report: Syracuse MBB to host Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim disagrees with an official’s call vs. Virginia Tech at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday January 23, 2021.

SYACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ACC/Big Ten challenge is going back to where it started for Syracuse men’s basketball team.

Jon Rothstein of CBS is reporting that Syracuse will host Indiana as part of the 2021 challenge.

When the Orange first joined the ACC, they hosted the Hoosiers inside the Carrier Dome, defeating 69-52 in December of 2014. The Orange has won its last five meetings with Indiana, but the biggest loss to Hoosiers came in 1987 when SU fell in the national title 74-73.

Syracuse is 3-5 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge all-time, losing the last time out in 2019, a 68-54 loss to Iowa.