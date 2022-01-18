Schedule Change For The Orange

Orange Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com)  The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced changes to its women’s basketball schedule, including adjustments to tipoff times and television networks.
The Georgia Tech at Syracuse game scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20 has been moved up to a 6 p.m. start, while the Pitt at Virginia Tech game will follow at 8 p.m. Both games will air live on ACC Network.
The broadcast designation for Thursday’s top-five matchup in Raleigh is set, as No. 3 Louisville and No. 4 NC State will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar
CuseFootball

Trending Now