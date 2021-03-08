Season ticket renewals on sale for 2021 SU football season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University football season ticket holders can renew their season ticket plans for the 2021 football season as of Monday, March 8.

In an email to its season ticket holders, the university says at this point it is planning for a number of different options for fans attending football games at the Carrier Dome this fall. SU says that includes planning for games with no attendance restrictions.

SU says should restrictions remain in place limiting the number of fans that can attend games, the options for season ticket holders are listed in its ticket refund policy.

It was only on Saturday, March 6, that fans were allowed back in the Dome for the first time since the pandemic began. SU was cleared to allow up to 900 students to attend the lacrosse game against Vermont.

For the 2021 season, SU says it is implementing a full mobile ticketing plan.