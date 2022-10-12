SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Junior quarterback Garrett Shrader has been added to the Maxwell Award Watch List, which is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding football player.

Shrader joins star running back Sean Tucker on the list. Tucker has been on the list since the start of the season.

Shrader leads the ACC and ranks 11th in the FBS in completing nearly 71-percent of his passes. He set a school record last time out finishing the game 17-for-17 through the air. He’s done so while still ranking ninth nationally in yards per pass attempt. He also ranks ninth in the FBS in passing efficiency (175.9) and fourth in points responsible for (18.4).

The Maxwell Football Club was founded in 1935 and is the oldest football organization of its kind in America. The Club recognizes excellence in performance at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of the game. The Maxwell Club is also deeply involved and fully vested in the community through programs to promote academic excellence, community volunteerism, and leadership.

Shrader and the No. 18 Orange return to action from the bye on Saturday vs. No. 15 NC State.