SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Former George Washington assistant coach Brenden Straughn has joined the Syracuse men’s basketball program as an assistant coach, according to the school’s athletic department.

Straughn fills the remaining open spot on first-year coach Adrian Autry’s Syracuse staff. Associate head coach Gerry McNamara and assistant coach Allen Griffin, round out the group.

“Brenden is one of the bright young minds in college basketball,” Coach Autry said. “He is going to be a great fit on our staff and a great addition to the Syracuse family.”

“He has a proven record of developing quality relationships with the student-athletes he has mentored.”

“I’m very blessed and excited to join the Syracuse University basketball family and community,” Coach Straughn said. “I cannot wait to join Coach Autry, as we develop young men both on and off the court to reach their dreams and goals. The standard and storied tradition of the Syracuse Basketball Program will continue to attract the best and brightest young men from across the country. I ready to get to work!”

COACHING RESUME

Straughn started his coaching career at his alma mater, Eleanor Roosevelt High School (Greenbelt, Md.), as an assistant coach. From 2013-16, he helped guide the Mustangs to the 2013 and 2016 Maryland 4A state championships and a trio of Price George County titles (2013, 2015 and 2016). Eleanor Roosevelt held a record of 123-25 during Straughn’s time with the program.

Straughn spent 2013-18 coaching on the AAU circuit. He an assistant for Team Takeover and was promoted to associate head coach in 2016. The New Carrolton, Md., native helped guide the club to the 2017 Jordan Brand 8 Invitational crown, the 2017 Peach Jam finals and the 2015 Peach Jam.

He earned his first collegiate assistant coaching job at Loyola Maryland (2018-19), and the Greyhounds increased their win total from the previous season. Straughn moved on to Saint Joseph’s (2019-22). In Straughn’s time with the Hawks, he was responsible for managing the offense, on-court coaching and player development, opponent scouting, and serving as the recruiting coordinator.

This past season, Straughn was an assistant on Chris Caputo’s staff at George Washington. The Colonials posted the program’s most season wins (16) and Atlantic 10 Conference victories (10) since 2016-17. George Washington led the Atlantic 10 in scoring offense (76.3 ppg.).

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT

While coaching Team Takeover, Straughn helped develop five players who earned McDonald All-America honors and 70 Division I performers.

In the college ranks, he worked closely with eight student-athletes who earned all-conference recognition, including two first-team all-league selections and four all-rookie team honorees. Straughn mentored a conference scoring champion at all three schools –- Andrew Kostecka won the Patriot League scoring crown at Loyola Maryland, Ryan Daly captured the Atlantic 10 title at Saint Joseph’s and James Bishop finished first among Atlantic 10 performers in points-per-game at George Washington.

PLAYING CAREER AT HOOD COLLEGE

Straughn spent his collegiate career at Hood College (2008-12), a Division III program in Frederick, Md. A four-year starter at guard for the Blazers, Straughn served as a captain for three seasons. In his four years he started 78 games while appearing in 94 total contests. At the conclusion of his collegiate career, he was ranked among Hood’s Top 10 in scoring and was second in assists and steals.

Straughn graduated from Hood College in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in business management and a minor in accounting and finance.