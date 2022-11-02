SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse locked in a 72-58 exhibition victory over Division II Southern New Hampshire to close out preseason competition, inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night.

Two Syracuse senior starters put up double-figures – guard Joseph Girard III (15) and center Jesse Edwards (13) led the Orange offensive effort.

The Penmen were led by Ethan Okwuosa, who punched in 12 total points.

WHEN THE GAME WAS DECIDED

SU keyed up a 10-0 run over SNHU to take a 26-10 advantage with 10:58 left in the first half and never looked back. Freshman forward Chris Bell began the scoring stretch with a 3-pointer, Edwards contributed the next five points, freshman forward Maliq Brown finished the run with a basket. In the first frame, SU’s lead swelled as high as 24 points.

ORANGE DOMINATE EARLY

Edwards started the scoring for Syracuse by banking a second chance point off of his own hand in the paint just 24 seconds into the contest. The Penmen’s Ethan Okwusosa then stole the ball from freshman guard Judah Mintz to make it a 2-2 game with 18:50 to go. The bucket by Okwusosa marked the only time the Penmen were even with the Orange on the evening.

Over the following four minutes of action, Syracuse went on a 12-3 run to make it a 14-5 game, with 14:45 left on the ticker. Girard combined a 3-pointer and three shots at the charity stripe to account for six of those points. Mintz opened the run with back-to-back shots to claim four within the stretch as well.

Throughout the last 12 minutes of the first half, the Orange outscored the Penman 20-13. Just under half of SU’s points in that stretch came from Girard (five) and Brown (four).

The Orange went into the break leading, 43-23.

Syracuse will open the regular season against Lehigh on Monday, Nov. 7, inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. and the matchup will stream live on ACCNX.