SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been three years since Syracuse and Cornell have gotten together on the lacrosse field and this latest chapter of the rivalry did not disappoint.



The Orange scored the first four goals of the contest and led 7-2 after one quarter. The lead grew to as much as six in the second quarter but the Big Red stormed back from the 11-6 halftime deficit.



John Piatelli led the charge with six goals and three assists. Piatelli gave Cornell its first lead of the night at 13-12 early in the fourth quarter. Syracuse responded and pulled back ahead thanks to Brendan Curry and Tucker Dordevic. Curry had back-to-back goals to give ‘Cuse a 14-13 advantage. He finished with five points (four goals and one assist). Dordevic’s third and final goal of the contest put SU up 15-14 with 1:45 to play.



However, Cornell tied it on a Michael Long goal with :24 left and then won it on the first possession of overtime. Hugh Kelleher found the back of the net in the extra session to give Cornell its first overtime victory since beating Syracuse 10-9 in 2016.



With the win, fifth-ranked Cornell improves to 10-1 on the season. SU, meanwhile, drops to 4-7 and must now close the regular season with three straight wins to give itself a chance at the postseason.