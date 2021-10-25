SU Football Coach Dino Babers holds weekly press conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) - Jordan Sowersby, 27, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa, according to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross.

Sowersby pled guilty in May to possessing child pornography depicting prepubescent minors, after having sustained a prior child pornography conviction.