SU Football road game tickets on sale now

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Football fans who are looking to make up for lost travel time can buy tickets for Syracuse road games.

Home game tickets will first be made available to Orange Club members (July 18-21) before going to alumni (July 21) and then the general public (July 22).

Below are the road games tickets you can purchase right now:

9/4 at Ohio – $30

10/2 at Florida State – $35

10/23 at Virginia Tech – $65

11/13 at Louisville – $65

11/20 at North Carolina State – $42

Fans looking to purchase tickets can do so here. Once purchased, you will receive your tickets about 2-3 weeks before the game.