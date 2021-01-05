SU gives an update on season tickets for lacrosse fans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Syracuse Athletic Director John Wildhack gave Syracuse University lacrosse fans an update on tickets for the upcoming season:

Dear Orange fans,

As we continue to work together as a community in the COVID-19 environment, we are nearing what is traditionally the start of the college lacrosse season. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we work on the development of a safe plan for our student-athletes to play the sport they love. Please know that Syracuse University continues to explore opportunities to reopen the stadium to fans, public health permitting.

Similar to the path we took with tickets for Syracuse football and men’s and women’s basketball, we will move from a season ticket model to a single game model for the 2021 lacrosse season. All 2021 seat locations on all season ticket holder accounts as of January 5, 2021, will be made available to fans to renew for the 2022 season at a later date.



We remain committed to supporting and protecting the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, our staff and the campus and Syracuse communities. Our decisions will continue to be informed by public health guidance provided by county, state and public health officials. If fans are permitted to attend games – in some capacity – we will communicate with you – our loyal season ticket holders – about the potential opportunity to purchase individual game tickets available via an online presale before each game. Details regarding the sale of individual game tickets will be announced soon as possible.

If you have any additional questions, please call 1-888-DOME-TIX or contact your Account Representative.

Thank you again for your continued commitment to our men’s lacrosse program. We wish you and all of Orange Nation good health.