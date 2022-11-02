SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team closed exhibition play on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome, racing past SNHU 72-58.

Joe Girard III led the way for the Orange with 15 points. Jesse Edwards added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks.

11 different players scored for SU in the win.

Syracuse opens the regular season on Monday, November 7th against Lehigh at 8 p.m.

To listen to Jim Boeheim’s full post-game press conference following the win over SNHU, click on the video player above.