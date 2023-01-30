SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team played toe to toe with #6 Virginia but the Orange just couldn’t finish the job, falling at home 67-62.

Judah Mintz had a game-high 20 points and Jesse Edwards finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Jayden Gardner paced Virginia with 17 points and eight boards.

Syracuse (13-10 overall) returns to action on Saturday to face Boston College on the road.

To watch SU head coach Jim Boeheim’s post game press conference following the loss to #6 Virginia, click on the video player above.