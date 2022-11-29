SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange basketball team loses to the Fighting Illini of Illinois Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The final score was 44-73.
by: Dave Longley
Posted:
Updated:
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange basketball team loses to the Fighting Illini of Illinois Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The final score was 44-73.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now