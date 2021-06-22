SU MBB adds Drexel to the 2021 non-conference schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in 11 years, the Syracuse Orange will host the Drexel Dragons.

🚨 Game Announcement 🚨



Drexel visits the Dome on 11/14.



📰 https://t.co/rcTptdOo0E pic.twitter.com/VEFt7LVlEe — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) June 22, 2021

The showdown will tipoff Sunday, November 14 inside the Carrier Dome.

These two programs have met four times previously, with SU defeating Drexel three times. The lone Dragons win coming in the 2006-07 season. The last time these two squared off was December 22, 2010, a 93-65 win for the Orange. Eight different players netted double figures for the 5th ranked Orange.

Last season, Drexel with 12-8 in the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign. The Dragons even won their conference title advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years.